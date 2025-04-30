Friends of Rescue Animals has saved $1,700 in fees by fundraising on Zeffy.
Kids Cancer Care has saved $195,000 in fees by fundraising on Zeffy.
Kimball Camp YMCA has saved over $7,500 fundraising on Zeffy.
Nantucket Boys and Girls club has saved over $4,000 fundraising on Zeffy.
SPCALL saved $7,000 in transaction fees using Zeffy's fundraising platform
Outreach360 has saved over $6,000 in fees by switching from Classy to Zeffy.
“Working alongside the Zeffy team, we’ve had our two best fundraising years in our agency’s 60-year history! Our reps spent time getting to know our agency and its goals; it's obvious that they care about our success. As far as integrity goes, every promise Zeffy made has been delivered.”
“Prior to 2021, SAT was soliciting very few donations annually. With Zeffy's unique payout method that allows us to keep 100% of our donations, we started our very first annual fundraising campaign. Zeffy has been an essential partner in the success of our campaigns. In one year, we raised over $100,000 in donations!”
“Simple, intuitive and attractive. In a few clicks, we are able to customize our page to follow our organization’s brand. If we ever have trouble setting things up, it is so simple to get support! The staff is always helpful and provides regular follow up.”
“We have been using Zeffy for some time now for donations and ticket sales for our benefit events. It's a simple and pleasant platform to use. Plus, the customer service is fast and courteous. We highly recommend it.”
“Zeffy is really easy to use, while offering many features that really meet our needs. It's a lot of fun to use! Above all, it is completely free and without transaction fees. This allows our organization to better support our mission of promoting the well-being of young people.”