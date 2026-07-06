DT38 Australia's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Experience AFL like never before with a premium corporate box for four at a West Coast Eagles home game at Optus Stadium. Enjoy the ultimate game day atmosphere from the best seats in the house, with full food and beverage package included. Gather your crew and take in one of the final home games of the season in style, comfort, and exclusivity. This is footy at its finest — don’t miss your chance to bid on an unforgettable VIP.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!