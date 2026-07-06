A young man in a blue and yellow soccer jersey with the number 9 on it, holding a white sock with "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MUM" written on it in his mouth, stands on a blurred soccer field with spectators in the background.

Hosted by

DT38 Australia

About this event

Sales closed

DT38 Australia's Silent Auction

West Coast Eagles VIP Experience! item
West Coast Eagles VIP Experience!
$338

Starting bid

Experience AFL like never before with a premium corporate box for four at a West Coast Eagles home game at Optus Stadium. Enjoy the ultimate game day atmosphere from the best seats in the house, with full food and beverage package included. Gather your crew and take in one of the final home games of the season in style, comfort, and exclusivity. This is footy at its finest — don’t miss your chance to bid on an unforgettable VIP.

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