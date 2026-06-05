People in the foreground are planting saplings in a grassy field, while a wooded area with eucalyptus trees forms the background.
Friends of Darebin Creek

Offered by

Friends of Darebin Creek

About the memberships

Friends of Darebin Creek Membership

Individual membership
$25

Valid until August 6, 2027

Individual membership entitles you to the FODC quarterly newsletter, notification of monthly events and any campaigns we are involved in. Plus you can attend the annual general meeting, vote, and seeking nomination to join the committee.

Family membership
$35

Valid until August 6, 2027

Concession
$15

Valid until August 6, 2027

Life membership
$120

No expiration

Corporate membership
$150

Valid until August 6, 2027

Non-financial Volunteer
Pay what you can

Valid until August 6, 2027

You will receive all notifications and can participate in all events, but won't have voting rights.

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