Friends of Darebin Creek Membership

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About the memberships
Valid until August 6, 2027
Individual membership entitles you to the FODC quarterly newsletter, notification of monthly events and any campaigns we are involved in. Plus you can attend the annual general meeting, vote, and seeking nomination to join the committee.
Valid until August 6, 2027
Valid until August 6, 2027
No expiration
Valid until August 6, 2027
Valid until August 6, 2027
You will receive all notifications and can participate in all events, but won't have voting rights.
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