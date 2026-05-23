SILENT AUCTION

De’Longhi Rivelia Coffee Machine

The Ultimate Coffee Experience

Value: $1299





Elevate every morning with the award-winning De’Longhi Rivelia – a premium bean-to-cup coffee machine that brings café-quality coffee to your kitchen.





Featuring an innovative Bean Switch System, personalised drink profiles, and one-touch favourites from espresso to cappuccino, the Rivelia lets you explore a world of fresh coffee flavours with effortless style.





Sleek, intuitive, and beautifully designed, it’s the perfect prize for any coffee lover.





Kindly donated by Haberfield Parent Sarah Lucarotti