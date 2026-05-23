SILENT AUCTION

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Starting bid
De’Longhi Rivelia Coffee Machine
The Ultimate Coffee Experience
Value: $1299
Elevate every morning with the award-winning De’Longhi Rivelia – a premium bean-to-cup coffee machine that brings café-quality coffee to your kitchen.
Featuring an innovative Bean Switch System, personalised drink profiles, and one-touch favourites from espresso to cappuccino, the Rivelia lets you explore a world of fresh coffee flavours with effortless style.
Sleek, intuitive, and beautifully designed, it’s the perfect prize for any coffee lover.
Kindly donated by Haberfield Parent Sarah Lucarotti
Starting bid
G-Force Roofing - Gutter clean
Value: $500
Generously donated by Haberfield Parents Anna & Chris Von Dinklage
Starting bid
Bell Shakespeare's Macbeth – 2x A Reserve Tickets + 2x Bell Shakespeare Tote Bags
Value: $200
Experience one of Shakespeare's most gripping tragedies with 2 x A Reserve tickets to Bell Shakespeare's acclaimed production of Macbeth at the Sydney Opera House.
Shakespeare's haunting thriller follows Macbeth, a celebrated Scottish general whose ambition is ignited by a chilling prophecy. As he pursues power at any cost, guilt, paranoia and betrayal threaten to destroy everything he holds dear.
Prize includes:
A thrilling night of world-class theatre in one of Australia's most iconic venues.
Kindly donated by Bell Shakespeare: www.bellshakespeare.com.au
Starting bid
Paper Rock Scissors Art School Workshop Package
Value: $297
Unleash your creativity with this inspiring art experience from Paper Rock Scissors Art School in Summer Hill.
This prize includes 2 full-day art workshops, offering the opportunity to explore new techniques, develop artistic skills and enjoy a fun, hands-on creative experience in a supportive environment.
Whether you're an aspiring artist or simply looking to try something new, these workshops provide a wonderful opportunity to learn, create and be inspired.
Prize includes:
Perfect for creative minds of all ages and experience levels.
Generously donated by Paper Rock Scissors Art School, Summer Hill: https://paperrockscissors.com.au/
Starting bid
Soak Bathhouse Alexandria Experience
Value: $138
Escape the everyday and immerse yourself in a rejuvenating wellness experience with 2 x Soak Bathhouse Gift Cards.
Located in Alexandria, Soak Bathhouse offers a sanctuary designed to relax the body and calm the mind. Enjoy access to a range of premium wellness facilities and experiences that promote rest, recovery and wellbeing.
Prize includes:
Experience the benefits of:
The perfect treat for anyone in need of relaxation, recovery and a little self-care.
Generously donated by Soak Bathhouse Alexandria.
Starting bid
Carlile Swim Five Dock – Swimming Lessons Voucher
Value: $270
Give the gift of confidence in the water with a two-month swimming lessons voucher at Carlile Swim Five Dock, one of Sydney’s most respected swim schools.
Perfect for children of all ages and abilities, this voucher provides access to expertly structured, small-group lessons designed to build essential water safety skills, technique, and confidence in a supportive indoor environment.
Carlile Swim has been teaching Australians for over 80 years, with programs developed by world-class swimming professionals and Olympians. Families can expect high-quality instruction, warm indoor pools, and a proven pathway from beginner water familiarisation through to stroke development and squad training.
Whether your child is just starting out or continuing their swimming journey, this is a fantastic opportunity to build lifelong water safety skills in a fun and nurturing setting.
Learn more: https://www.carlile.com.au/sydney/five-dock/
Starting bid
2x A Reserve tickets to ACO 2026 National Concert Series (subject to availability).
Value: $198
Starting bid
Living Flow Yoga Ashfield – 6 Week Unlimited Yoga Pass
Value: $109
Nurture your mind, body and wellbeing with a 6 Week Unlimited Yoga Pass from Living Flow Yoga Ashfield.
Enjoy unlimited access to a range of yoga classes designed to build strength, flexibility, balance and mindfulness in a welcoming and supportive environment. Whether you're new to yoga or an experienced practitioner, this pass offers the perfect opportunity to deepen your practice and prioritise self-care.
Prize includes:
Take time to move, breathe and reconnect with yourself through the benefits of regular yoga practice.
Generously donated by Living Flow Yoga Ashfield: yogaashfield.com.au
Starting bid
Verity Gill Photography
A relaxed, documentary family photography session designed to capture real connection and everyday moments.
Value: $495
What is documentary family photography?
Think mud pies in the backyard, freckled cheeks and sticky mango fingers, wild jumping on the bed, bad dancing in the kitchen and quiet snuggles together. All the messy, funny, beautiful moments and everything in-between. That’s the magic. The stuff that’s worth remembering. That’s what I capture.
Verity Gill is a documentary family photographer based in Sydney's Inner West. Her sessions are relaxed and fun, with just enough gentle guidance to help you feel comfortable while allowing plenty of space for natural moments to unfold.
Valued at $495, this photography package includes:
• 30 minute family photography session at home or outdoors
• 5 high-resolution digital images
• $100 print credit to spend in your private online gallery store
For more information, visit: veritygill.com.au/sydney-family-photography/
Generously donated by Verity Gill Photography
Conditions:
Registration required within 3 months of issue
Session to be held within 12 months of auction date
Includes immediate family at a location within 30 minutes of Sydney CBD
Sessions to take place at a mutually agreed location and time
Additional images and prints available to purchase
Not to be used with any other offer
One voucher per family per year
Cannot be redeemed for cash
Standard session policies apply once a booking is confirmed
Full terms and voucher registration at veritygill.com.au/voucher
Starting bid
Kenwood Go Stand Mixer
Value: $299
Bake up a storm with the stylish Kenwood Go Stand Mixer in stunning Eucalyptus Green. Compact yet powerful, this beautifully designed mixer features an 800W motor, a generous 4L bowl, and all the tools needed to whisk, knead and create with confidence.
Perfect for passionate bakers and busy family kitchens, it combines Kenwood’s legendary performance with a fresh, contemporary look that will elevate any benchtop.
Kindly donated by Haberfield Parent Sarah Lucarotti
Starting bid
2 x one hour tutoring sessions for 2 different children. (Total of 4 hours
Value $140
Starting bid
Haberfield Health – Massage Voucher
Value $100
Treat yourself to a deeply relaxing experience with a $100 massage voucher at Haberfield Health Integrated Natural Wellness Centre in Sydney’s Inner West.
Haberfield Health is a trusted holistic wellness clinic offering a range of therapeutic massage treatments designed to relieve muscular tension, reduce stress, and support overall wellbeing. Their experienced therapists tailor each session to your individual needs, whether you’re seeking gentle relaxation or targeted remedial relief.
Choose from a variety of massage styles including remedial, deep tissue, hot stone, and Zen Shiatsu in a calm, nurturing environment focused on restoring balance to both body and mind.
A perfect gift for anyone in need of rest, recovery, or a little well-deserved self-care.
Starting bid
Fred Perry Barrel Bag – Navy
Value $200
A timeless sporting staple, the iconic Fred Perry barrel bag combines functionality with unmistakable style. Crafted from recycled polyester and finished with silver-tone metal hardware, it features twin-tipped straps, the signature Laurel Wreath, and bold barrel-end branding that makes it instantly recognisable.
Perfect for weekends away, sport, festivals, or everyday use, this versatile bag is both practical and stylish — a true subcultural classic that has stood the test of time.
Features include:
Generously donated by Haberfield parent Rodger Smith.
Starting bid
Sydney Academy of Chess – Lessons & Starter Set Package
Total Value: $265
Introduce the strategic world of chess with this comprehensive learning package from the Sydney Academy of Chess.
This prize includes a $180 voucher for chess lessons at the Sydney Academy of Chess in Burwood, offering expert coaching for beginners through to advanced players in a structured, engaging environment that builds critical thinking, concentration, and problem-solving skills.
Also included is a premium DGT Starter Chess Set Package ($85 value) featuring a fold-up tournament-style chess board and a digital chess clock — everything needed to practice and play at home or on the go.
Perfect for children or adults looking to develop new skills or deepen their understanding of the game, this package combines professional instruction with high-quality equipment to support learning from day one.
Generously donated by Sydney Academy of Chess, Burwood.
Starting bid
Snap Fitness Haberfield – 3 Month Prepaid Membership
Total Value: $475
Kickstart your fitness journey with a 3-month prepaid membership at Snap Fitness Haberfield, including joining fee and access card.
Snap Fitness is a 24/7 gym designed for convenience, flexibility, and results. Members enjoy full access to modern cardio and strength training equipment in a supportive, welcoming environment — perfect for all fitness levels, whether you’re just getting started or maintaining an established routine.
With round-the-clock access, you can train on your schedule and make fitness fit seamlessly into your lifestyle. A great opportunity to build healthy habits, improve wellbeing, and stay motivated with no long-term commitment required.
Starting bid
Ashfield Bowling Club – Bowling, Bar & Bistro Voucher
Total Value: $220
Enjoy a classic Inner West experience at Ashfield Bowling Club, a long-standing community venue known for its relaxed atmosphere, barefoot bowls, and lively social scene.
This generous prize includes a combined voucher package to be used in a single visit:
A great opportunity for a fun day or night out — whether you’re rolling a few ends, catching up over drinks, or sitting down for a casual meal in the beer garden.
Terms: Non-member pricing applies. Not valid in conjunction with other promotions. Full voucher value must be redeemed in one visit.
Starting bid
Taronga Zoo – Family Pass
Value $158
GO WILD with a fantastic day out at one of Australia’s most iconic wildlife destinations!
This Family Pass (2 adults + 2 children) provides entry to either Taronga Zoo (Sydney) or Taronga Western Plains Zoo (Dubbo) — offering unforgettable encounters with native and exotic wildlife in world-class conservation settings.
From lions and giraffes to koalas and seals, Taronga delivers an inspiring experience focused on wildlife education, conservation, and up-close animal encounters that delight all ages.
Details:
A perfect family day out packed with adventure, learning, and memorable moments
https://taronga.org.au/
Starting bid
Redeemable towards campaign marketing expenses including:
30 June 2027
Generously donated by Haberfield Parent:
Richard Miao
Associate Director
One Home Realty
M: 0490 535 570
Starting bid
Redeemable towards professional photo and online listing fees for your rental property.
30 June 2027
Generously donated by Haberfield Parent:
Richard Miao
Associate Director
One Home Realty
M: 0490 535 570
Starting bid
Designer Indoor Plant & Pot Package
Value: $319
Bring a touch of greenery and style to your home with this beautiful indoor plant package generously donated by NIWA Designs and Sydney Plant Co.
The prize includes a contemporary Line Tub Medium 50L planter in matt white (40cm x 40cm) and a stunning Fiddle Leaf Fig (Ficus lyrata) approximately 1 metre tall.
A popular architectural indoor plant, the Fiddle Leaf Fig thrives in bright, indirect light and can grow up to 2–3 metres indoors.
Perfect for adding a statement feature to your living room, office or outdoor entertaining space.
Kindly donated by NIWA Designs and Sydney Plant Co.
Through Haberfield parent:
Ben Miura
0439622102
Instagram: @niwa_designs
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