Mornington Yacht Club Team Racing World Championship Team Silent Auction

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Starting bid
GRAHAM JONES
Cat: #19/542
“PINE FOREST in WINTER”
Acrylic on Canvas (120cm x 60cm)
Natural Oak Frame
Gallery Price: $2,200
Starting bid
1x Personal Training session
1x HYPOXI session
Unlimited Infrared Sauna
Strength Training | Group Fitness classes | Massage Chair
Valued at $340
Starting bid
Two free services inc Chemicals valved at $500.00 (maximum One hour each )
You deserve a swimming pool that stays in pristine condition for decades to come. Aquarius Pools was one of the first pool and spa companies in Australia to open a dedicated service division.
From water quality monitoring to infrastructure upkeep and pool renovations, our highly skilled service technicians are available to help you keep your pool in impeccable condition.
https://www.aquariuspools.au/aftercare
Starting bid
Review of your pool, pool equipment inc a report and recommendations valued at $300.00 (based on one site visit for no more than one hour).
What Aquarius Pools pride them selve on, what you can expect, industury leaders and professoinals to ensure you pools a space for enjoyment and relaxation.
A depth of experience.
'Over the years we've built a tight-knit team of the very best industry professionals. As a family-led business, our Team Leaders Chris and Jonathan have more than 65 years of combined experience in the pool industry and are supported by a highly skilled in-house team of experts in the construction, renovation, support and service of luxury swimming pools. We have honed our skills over decades, understanding the importance of attention to each and every detail providing innovative solutions for even the most complex project.'
Image above : Alba Thermal Springs, an Aquarius Pools product.
Starting bid
Trio Mediæval and Arve Henriksen join Richard Tognetti and the Australian Chamber Orchestra for a soul-stirring evocation of ancient landscapes and Northern light.
From the cold, clear quiet of a wintery morning, comes the music of an ancient landscape: the snow-strewn mountains and shores along the Baltic and Nordic seas. Richard Tognetti directs this extraordinary collaboration between the international vocal phenomenon Trio Mediæval, jazz trumpeter Arve Henriksen and the Australian Chamber Orchestra.
Playing with a larger ensemble boosted by our 2026 Emerging Artists, the Orchestra invites you into an evocative sound world. Ancient hymns from Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Estonia capture the majesty of the frozen North, together with the quiet joy of Sigur Rós and the haunting beauty of Hildur Guðnadóttir. Guðnadóttir has quickly become one of the most sought-after composers in Hollywood. Her score for the HBO series, Chernobyl, won her an Emmy and GRAMMY Award while her soundtrack to Todd Phillips’ Joker won the Golden Globe and Academy Award for Best Original Score.
Interspersed with the fevered energy of Schnittke’s Concerto Grosso and Riley’s electric Half Wolf Dances Mad in the Moonlight, the program will draw you in to a world of wonder. Trio Mediæval’s ethereal harmonies and unexpected collaborations, and Henriksen’s rare softness and spirituality have captivated audiences around the world. Making their debut with Tognetti and the Australian Chamber Orchestra, this is a soul-stirring concert that will stay with you long after you leave the concert hall.
Starting bid
Live the high life as you drive a luxury half a million dollar Lamborghini! As you take to the winding and picturesque roads of the Mornington Peninsula, feel the awesome buzz of a V10 powered engine with over 500 horse power and the jealous gazes of onlookers!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!