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About the memberships
Valid until June 14, 2027
Become a Cultural Patron and help sustain the annual cultural work of the Australian Arab Institute for Culture and Ideas.
Your annual contribution supports public programs, storytelling projects, literary initiatives, artist pathways, cultural leadership and the preservation of Arab Australian cultural memory.
As a Cultural Patron, you are helping create space for Arab Australian artists, writers, thinkers and cultural workers to be recognised, supported and celebrated as part of Australia’s cultural life.
Note: Supporter Membership and Patron Circle contributions are donation-based. They do not confer constitutional membership, voting rights or governance rights in the Australian Arab Institute for Culture and Ideas. Donations of $2 or more to the Australian Arab Institute for Culture and Ideas Gift Fund are tax deductible, subject to your personal circumstances.
Valid until June 14, 2027
Become an Institution Patron and help build the long-term cultural infrastructure our communities need.
Your annual contribution supports the Institute’s work to develop public programs, cultural leadership pathways, fellowships, storytelling platforms, literary initiatives, archives and spaces for public dialogue grounded in Arab Australian experience.
Institution Patrons help move the Institute beyond one-off events and towards lasting cultural infrastructure that can support Arab Australian artists, writers, thinkers and communities for generations.
Note: Supporter Membership and Patron Circle contributions are donation-based. They do not confer constitutional membership, voting rights or governance rights in the Australian Arab Institute for Culture and Ideas. Donations of $2 or more to the Australian Arab Institute for Culture and Ideas Gift Fund are tax deductible, subject to your personal circumstances.
Valid until June 14, 2027
Become a Founding Patron and provide major annual support for the national cultural vision of the Australian Arab Institute for Culture and Ideas.
Your contribution helps establish the Institute as a lasting cultural institution dedicated to Arab Australian arts, stories, ideas and public life. Founding Patrons support the development of cultural programs, fellowships, public conversations, artist and writer pathways, cultural archives and the infrastructure needed to ensure Arab Australian voices are recognised within Australia’s cultural landscape.
At this founding stage, your support helps transform a community vision into a sustainable institution.
Note: Supporter Membership and Patron Circle contributions are donation-based. They do not confer constitutional membership, voting rights or governance rights in the Australian Arab Institute for Culture and Ideas. Donations of $2 or more to the Australian Arab Institute for Culture and Ideas Gift Fund are tax deductible, subject to your personal circumstances.
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