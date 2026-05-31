Become a Cultural Patron and help sustain the annual cultural work of the Australian Arab Institute for Culture and Ideas.





Your annual contribution supports public programs, storytelling projects, literary initiatives, artist pathways, cultural leadership and the preservation of Arab Australian cultural memory.





As a Cultural Patron, you are helping create space for Arab Australian artists, writers, thinkers and cultural workers to be recognised, supported and celebrated as part of Australia’s cultural life.





Note: Supporter Membership and Patron Circle contributions are donation-based. They do not confer constitutional membership, voting rights or governance rights in the Australian Arab Institute for Culture and Ideas. Donations of $2 or more to the Australian Arab Institute for Culture and Ideas Gift Fund are tax deductible, subject to your personal circumstances.