Proptech Awards Rise Initiative Charity Fundraiser

Test your product-market fit or pitch your product with exclusive access of one hour each to directors and executives from three top agency groups.





Nick West - Nelson Alexander

Nick is Director at one of Melbourne's largest independent agencies with more than 400 staff across 16 offices, selling hundreds of millions in property a year and with approx 22,000 properties under management and providing a home for more than 55,000 people





Charlotte Pascoe - Stockdale & Leggo

Charlotte is the CEO of one of Australia’s longest-running franchise networks, spanning 30 regional, coastal, and metropolitan locations across Victoria and Queensland.





Sadhana Smiles - REIP

Sadhana is CEO of Real Estate Industry Partners, a major collaborative collective in Australia formed by leading real estate brands that advocates for agent data ownership, transparent market insights and is interested in fostering mutually beneficial Proptech relationships.



