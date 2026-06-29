Proptech Awards Rise Initiative Charity Fundraiser

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About this event
Starting bid
Test your product-market fit or pitch your product with exclusive access of one hour each to directors and executives from three top agency groups.
Nick West - Nelson Alexander
Nick is Director at one of Melbourne's largest independent agencies with more than 400 staff across 16 offices, selling hundreds of millions in property a year and with approx 22,000 properties under management and providing a home for more than 55,000 people
Charlotte Pascoe - Stockdale & Leggo
Charlotte is the CEO of one of Australia’s longest-running franchise networks, spanning 30 regional, coastal, and metropolitan locations across Victoria and Queensland.
Sadhana Smiles - REIP
Sadhana is CEO of Real Estate Industry Partners, a major collaborative collective in Australia formed by leading real estate brands that advocates for agent data ownership, transparent market insights and is interested in fostering mutually beneficial Proptech relationships.
Starting bid
7 nights family holiday with the kangaroos on the NSW south coast
Seven days and nights at Bingie Corner - a modern four bedroom holiday home on four bush acres on the edge of the Eurobodalla National Park, 20 minutes south of Batemans Bay. The property has its own mob of kangaroos, an abundance of wildlife and is just a few minutes from five isolated and gloriously wild sandy beaches. If you’re feeling in need of a break, this is a great place to recharge. Valued at $2500. (Off peak season only). Dog friendly
Starting bid
Elevate your business strategy and expand your professional horizons with this money can't buy experience. The Women Entrepreneurs Package offers a rare opportunity to gain one-on-one access to three of the proptech industry’s most influential leaders.
Whether you are looking to scale your startup, refine your leadership approach, or navigate the complex proptech landscape, this curated experience provides unparalleled access to the expertise, networks, and wisdom of these three trailblazing figures with a one hour meeting with each leader.
Bid now to secure your opportunity to learn from the smartest, boldest women in the industry and gain insights that will help shape the future of your business.
Starting bid
Bring four of your team members to this year's Proptech Forum with this fabulous team ticket package!
The Proptech Forum is being held in Sydney this year at the Tech Collider in Haymarket. Hear from the industry's best keynote speakers on topics including AI, data sovereignty, entrepreneurship and the challenges of building a fast growing proptech in today's volatile market. The Proptech Forum is the conference by proptechs, for proptechs so come and hang with the tribe that gets your vibe.
Each ticket is worth around $300, making this total prize package valued at more than $1200.
Starting bid
Transform your marketing and sales approach, develop a Go To Market plan or explore how to extract the data from your business with a five hour workshop OR marketing audit and strategy from the Proptech Gurus.
Run by Proptech Australia's Kylie Davis and Mark Hollands - the former head of APAC for both Gartner and Dow Jones - this is deep work that extracts the unique value proposition of your proptech and delivers a comprehensive plan to build the pillars of marketing that will drive your sales and scalability. If you and your team are drowning in the doing of social media, EDMs and content and are struggling to work out how to move the needle, this package will drive a reset that positions your for strong growth.
Note: Live workshop hosted in Sydney only.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!