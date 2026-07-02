🥇 1st Prize – 6m x 1m Advertising Sign

🥈 2nd Prize – 3m x 1m Advertising Sign

🥉 3rd Prize – 3m x 1m Advertising Sign

⭐ All non-winning entrants will be recognised within the Rye Cricket Club rooms in appreciation of their valued support of the club.

Option to extend the advertising period beyond the initial 12-month term

Supply and professional installation of the advertising sign

Complimentary tap beer, wine and soft drinks served between

into the Big Sign Raffle

Prizes cannot be sold, transferred, exchanged or redeemed for cash.

Artwork must be supplied within 7 days of prize acceptance.

Delays in supplying artwork may affect production and installation timeframes and are the responsibility of the prize winner.