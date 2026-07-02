A raffle banner is displayed across the roof of a building with a grassy field and trees in the background.
Rye Cricket Club Inc.

Hosted by

Rye Cricket Club Inc.

The Big Sign Raffle

20 Melbourne Rd

Rye VIC 3941, Australia

Ticket
$100

🎟️ Big Sign Raffle


🏆 Prizes

🥇 1st Prize – 6m x 1m Advertising Sign
🥈 2nd Prize – 3m x 1m Advertising Sign
🥉 3rd Prize – 3m x 1m Advertising Sign


All non-winning entrants will be recognised within the Rye Cricket Club rooms in appreciation of their valued support of the club.


✅ Prize Package Includes

  • Supply and professional installation of the advertising sign
  • 12 months of advertising sign placement (1 November – 31 October)
  • Option to extend the advertising period beyond the initial 12-month term


🎫 Ticket Includes

  • 1 entry into the Big Sign Raffle
  • Light snacks
  • Complimentary tap beer, wine and soft drinks served between 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm


📋 Terms & Conditions

  • Prizes cannot be sold, transferred, exchanged or redeemed for cash.
  • Artwork must be supplied within 7 days of prize acceptance.
  • Delays in supplying artwork may affect production and installation timeframes and are the responsibility of the prize winner.
  • Sign design and content are subject to approval and must comply with all applicable laws, regulations and venue requirements.
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