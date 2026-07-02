🎟️ Big Sign Raffle
🏆 Prizes
🥇 1st Prize – 6m x 1m Advertising Sign
🥈 2nd Prize – 3m x 1m Advertising Sign
🥉 3rd Prize – 3m x 1m Advertising Sign
⭐ All non-winning entrants will be recognised within the Rye Cricket Club rooms in appreciation of their valued support of the club.
✅ Prize Package Includes
- Supply and professional installation of the advertising sign
- 12 months of advertising sign placement (1 November – 31 October)
- Option to extend the advertising period beyond the initial 12-month term
🎫 Ticket Includes
- 1 entry into the Big Sign Raffle
- Light snacks
- Complimentary tap beer, wine and soft drinks served between 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm
📋 Terms & Conditions
- Prizes cannot be sold, transferred, exchanged or redeemed for cash.
- Artwork must be supplied within 7 days of prize acceptance.
- Delays in supplying artwork may affect production and installation timeframes and are the responsibility of the prize winner.
- Sign design and content are subject to approval and must comply with all applicable laws, regulations and venue requirements.