This organisation is something that I started about 4 years ago around the COVID time and all the homeless people freezing in Canada. Below so I would drive around. Pick them up, buy them coffee. And drive them around for an hour so they could feel warm and have some food. I then started realising that this was getting to be a $150 a day.Socks and gloves.Thing that I wanna continue to do but I need help
Just a few dollars can make someone feel human
Choose an amount:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your donation goes to our mission!