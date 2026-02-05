34th Westsyde Scouts
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Our mission
34th Westsyde Scouts is a member of Scouts Canada. We empower youth through adventure, skill development, and community service, fostering leadership and teamwork in a supportive environment.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
North Okanagan Beaveree
May 23, 10:00 AM - May 24, 10:00 AM PDT
Riverside Community Hall-3784 Trinity Valley Road, Enderby V4Y4L6
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Raffle
34th Westsyde Scouts Westjet Gift of Flight Raffle
Apr 20, 12:00 AM - Jun 10, 5:30 PM PDT
View raffle
Our website
https://34thwestsydescouts.weebly.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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