808 Coquitlam Squadron Sponsoring Committee
organization logo

808 Coquitlam Squadron Sponsoring Committee

Subscribe
Donate

808 Coquitlam Squadron Sponsoring Committee

Our mission

The 808 Coquitlam Squadron Sponsoring Committee supports youth in developing leadership, citizenship, and life skills through the Cadet Program, fostering personal growth and community involvement while providing essential training and activities.
Events
Events
10th Annual Ceremonial Review
Event
10th Annual Ceremonial Review
Jun 6, 1:30 - 3:00 PM PDT
1300 Rochester Ave, Coquitlam, BC V3K 2X5, Canada
Get your tickets
10th Annual Ceremonial Review Invitation
Event
10th Annual Ceremonial Review Invitation
Jun 6, 1:30 - 3:00 PM PDT
1300 Rochester Ave, Coquitlam, BC V3K 2X5, Canada
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
808 Coquitlam Squadron – Krispy Kreme Donut Sale
Shop
808 Coquitlam Squadron – Krispy Kreme Donut Sale
Help our cadets reach their goals! All proceeds from this sale go directly toward supporting cadet activities and training. 🗓 Orders Due By: May 6, 2026 💰 Payment: Credit Card 🍩 Pickup Date: May 12, 2026 Parents: 6:30–8:00 pmCadets: 9:00–9:30 pm 📍 Pickup Location: École Maillard Middle School To avoid paying the voluntary contribution on Zeffy, locate the "Summary" box on the payment screen, click the dropdown menu under the contribution amount, select "Other," and enter $0
View shop
808 Coquitlam Squadron Registration 2027
Membership
808 Coquitlam Squadron Registration 2027
Join our community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission. 🤝Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!
View membership

Our website

https://808cadets.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by