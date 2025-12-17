808 Coquitlam Squadron Sponsoring Committee

808 Coquitlam Squadron – Krispy Kreme Donut Sale
Help our cadets reach their goals! All proceeds from this sale go directly toward supporting cadet activities and training. 🗓 Orders Due By: May 6, 2026 💰 Payment: Credit Card 🍩 Pickup Date: May 12, 2026 Parents: 6:30–8:00 pmCadets: 9:00–9:30 pm 📍 Pickup Location: École Maillard Middle School To avoid paying the voluntary contribution on Zeffy, locate the "Summary" box on the payment screen, click the dropdown menu under the contribution amount, select "Other," and enter $0