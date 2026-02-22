828 Air Cadet Squadron Sponsoring Committee

828 Air Cadet Squadron Sponsoring Committee

Subscribe

Our mission

The 828 Air Cadet Squadron Sponsoring Committee supports youth development through aviation programs, fostering leadership, teamwork, and citizenship. They provide essential resources and fundraising events to empower cadets in their pursuit of aviation skills.
Past events
Past events
Pub Night 2026
Event
Pub Night 2026
Feb 21, 4:00 - 8:30 PM PST
7800 Alpha Way Unit # 102, Delta, BC V4K 3N3, Canada
More ways to support us
Donate to make a difference
Donation
Donate to make a difference
$33,000 of $60,000 goal
Donate today
Online Store
Shop
Online Store
Welcome to our online shop 🛍️When you shop with us, you're investing in the youth of today.Your contributions helps us provide essential training, equipment, and programs that empower youth to be good leaders of yours and ours future.Every purchase you make directly supports the program that build discipline, leadership, and lifelong skills to face new challenges ahead of our country.Together, with your support you participate with us in giving the cadets the TOOLS and EXPERIENCE to be better future leaders.Happy shopping! 🌟828 Air Cadet Squadron Sponsoring Committee
View shop
Donation for new FTX Electric Generator
Donation
Donation for new FTX Electric Generator
$2,920 of $3,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://828aircadets.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by