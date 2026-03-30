Access Youth Outreach Services Society empowers marginalized youth facing multiple challenges by providing essential support, resources, and programs to foster resilience and community connection, creating a brighter future for all.
Past events
Past events
Event
Gourmet Easter Chocolate Bark Event - Cancelled
Mar 29, 6:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
2331 Marpole Ave #105, Port Coquitlam, BC V3C 2A1, Canada
Event
Boughs, Bells and Brews: Holiday Centrepiece-Making Fundraiser
Dec 14, 12:00 - 2:00 PM PST
2731 Murray St, Port Moody, BC V3H 1X1, Canada
Event
Precarious: A Transformative Musical Tale
Dec 10, 6:30 - 9:00 PM PST
100 Newport Dr, Port Moody, BC V3H 5C3, Canada
Event
Petals and Pumpkins: Centrepiece Making Fundraiser
Oct 5, 11:00 - 1:00 PM PDT
1100 Lansdowne Dr H, Coquitlam, BC V3B 5E2, Canada
More ways to support us
Membership
Access Youth Memberships
Join our community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access voting privileges at our Annual General Meeting but also directly supports our mission.Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause.
Welcome to our online shop 🛍️Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟Access Youth Outreach Services Society