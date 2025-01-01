Adaptable Outdoor Recreation Society

Adaptable Outdoors empowers individuals with disabilities by providing accessible outdoor activities like paddling, hiking, and fishing. We believe nature should be inclusive, fostering community and life-changing experiences for all.
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Adaptable Outdoors Merchandise
Here you can purchase Adaptable Outdoors merchandise to support our adaptive programs for people living with disabilities. We have T-shirts in different sizes and water resistant stickers featuring our logo.All money raised from sales will be used to support our adaptive programming. Thank you for your support to make outdoor adventure accessible to all!Adaptable Outdoors