AHM Saint-Leonard
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AHM Saint-Leonard

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AHM Saint-Leonard

Our mission

AHM Saint-Leonard promotes youth hockey accessibility by supporting underprivileged players. Through initiatives like the Javi Claro Memorial Fund, they honor the joy of the sport and ensure that all children can experience the benefits of hockey.
More ways to support us
The Javi Claro Memorial Fund
Donation
The Javi Claro Memorial Fund
$171,150 of $175,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.ahmstleonard.com/fr/index.html

Contact information

[email protected]
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