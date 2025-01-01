AHM Saint-Leonard
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AHM Saint-Leonard
Our mission
AHM Saint-Leonard promotes youth hockey accessibility by supporting underprivileged players. Through initiatives like the Javi Claro Memorial Fund, they honor the joy of the sport and ensure that all children can experience the benefits of hockey.
More ways to support us
Donation
The Javi Claro Memorial Fund
$171,150 of $175,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.ahmstleonard.com/fr/index.html
Contact information
[email protected]
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