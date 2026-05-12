A.J. Baker HSA
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A.J. Baker HSA

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A.J. Baker HSA

Our mission

The A.J. Baker Home and School Association fosters community engagement through events like the Family Fun Fair, raising funds to enhance educational experiences for students and families at A.J. Baker Public School.
Past events
Past events
A.J. Baker Fun Fair Silent Auction ~ 2026
Auction
A.J. Baker Fun Fair Silent Auction ~ 2026
Jun 7, 9:00 PM EDT
195910 19th Line, Kintore, ON N0M 2C0, Canada
A.J. Baker HSA's Silent Auction
Auction
A.J. Baker HSA's Silent Auction
May 12, 8:00 PM EDT
195910 19th Line, Kintore, ON N0M 2C0, Canada

Our website

https://www.ofhsa.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
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