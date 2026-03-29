Angel Music Studios
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Our mission
Angel Music Studios fosters community through music, offering unique performances like the St. Matthew Passion Sing Along. Their mission is to bring monumental works to the public, creating beautiful experiences that unite people through song.
Past events
Past events
Event
Bach St. Matthew Passion Sing Along
Mar 28, 7:00 - 10:00 PM PDT
8255 13th Ave, Burnaby, BC V3N 2G6, Canada
Our website
https://www.angelmusicstudios.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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