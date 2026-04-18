ART DRESSÉ

ART DRESSÉ

Subscribe

Our mission

ART DRESSÉ promotes critical engagement with consumer culture through immersive art installations. By showcasing multidisciplinary artists, they invite the public to reinterpret their urban environment and challenge the absurdities of consumerism.
Past events
Past events
Party de clôture Lèche-vitrine / Closing party
Event
Party de clôture Lèche-vitrine / Closing party
Apr 18, 4:00 - 11:00 PM EDT
5435 Av. des Érables, Montréal, QC H2H 2E8, Canada
RIDM x LÈCHE-VITRINE
Event
RIDM x LÈCHE-VITRINE
Apr 12, 1:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
5435 Av. des Érables, Montréal, QC H2H 2E8, Canada
Vernissage Lèche-vitrine /// Lèche-vitrine opening
Event
Vernissage Lèche-vitrine /// Lèche-vitrine opening
Apr 8, 5:00 - 11:00 PM EDT
5435 Av. des Érables, Montréal, QC H2H 2E8, Canada
More ways to support us
Vente oeuvres
Shop
Vente oeuvres
View shop

Our website

https://www.instagram.com/art.dresse_/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by