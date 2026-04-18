ART DRESSÉ promotes critical engagement with consumer culture through immersive art installations. By showcasing multidisciplinary artists, they invite the public to reinterpret their urban environment and challenge the absurdities of consumerism.
Past events
Past events
Event
Party de clôture Lèche-vitrine / Closing party
Apr 18, 4:00 - 11:00 PM EDT
5435 Av. des Érables, Montréal, QC H2H 2E8, Canada
Event
RIDM x LÈCHE-VITRINE
Apr 12, 1:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
5435 Av. des Érables, Montréal, QC H2H 2E8, Canada