L’Auberge Richelieu favorise l’esprit communautaire en maintenant un lieu accueillant qui soutient les initiatives locales. Grâce à des événements comme le tournoi de golf annuel, elle assure sa pérennité et maintient un engagement continu auprès de la communauté tout au long de l’année.





Auberge Richelieu supports community spirit by providing a welcoming space for local initiatives and events, while ensuring its long-term sustainability through activities like the annual golf tournament.