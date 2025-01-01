Auberge Richelieu
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Auberge Richelieu

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Auberge Richelieu

Our mission

L’Auberge Richelieu favorise l’esprit communautaire en maintenant un lieu accueillant qui soutient les initiatives locales. Grâce à des événements comme le tournoi de golf annuel, elle assure sa pérennité et maintient un engagement continu auprès de la communauté tout au long de l’année.


Auberge Richelieu supports community spirit by providing a welcoming space for local initiatives and events, while ensuring its long-term sustainability through activities like the annual golf tournament.

Events
Events
Become a sponsor for l'Auberge Richelieu 1st Annual Golf Tournament
Custom
Become a sponsor for l'Auberge Richelieu 1st Annual Golf Tournament
Jun 14, 11:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
565 River Rd, Welland, ON L3B 0C5, Canada
Learn more
Tournoi de golf annuel de l'Auberge Richelieu / Golf Tournament - 11am Registration - 1pm SHOTGUN START
Event
Tournoi de golf annuel de l'Auberge Richelieu / Golf Tournament - 11am Registration - 1pm SHOTGUN START
Jun 14, 1:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
105 S Pelham Rd, Welland, ON L3B 5N6, Canada
Get your tickets
Golf Tournament Tickets
Custom
Golf Tournament Tickets
Jun 14, 4:00 - 11:00 PM EDT
565 River Rd, Welland, ON L3B 0C5, Canada
Learn more

Our website

https://clubrichelieuwelland.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
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