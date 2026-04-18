Battle River Minor Hockey

Battle River Minor Hockey

Subscribe

Our mission

Battle River Minor Hockey fosters a love for hockey in youth, promoting teamwork, sportsmanship, and skill development. We provide a supportive environment for players and families, celebrating achievements and building community through the sport.
Past events
Past events
Battle River Minor Hockey Year-End Celebration
Event
Battle River Minor Hockey Year-End Celebration
Apr 17, 6:00 - 11:00 PM MDT
4929 50 St, Killam, AB T0B 2L0, Canada

Our website

https://www.battlerivermha.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by