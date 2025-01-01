Raffle

Beachburg Recreation Association's ATV Raffle 2026

We’re excited to launch this first ever, ATV raffle in support of the Beachburg Recreation Association (BRA) and the important role it plays in our community.This fundraiser is being run in proud partnership with Ottawa Valley Yamaha, and we greatly appreciate their support in helping make this opportunity possible.All proceeds will go directly back into supporting local recreation programs, facilities, sports and community activities running for our youth and families.At this time, the BRA is also undertaking a significant and necessary infrastructure project valued at approximately $70,000 to repair the back plant room for ice operations. This includes the installation of a used condenser, water tank, and pump—critical upgrades to ensure the continued safe and reliable operation of our facilities.By purchasing a ticket, you are not only entering for a chance to win a 2026 Kodiak 450 EPS, but also directly contributing to the long-term sustainability of recreation in our community. Plus, for every ticket purchased, you will receive a 25% off FXR gear coupon, redeemable at Ottawa Valley Yamaha. Proof of purchase (your ticket confirmation email) must be presented at the time of requesting your coupon.Every ticket sold helps ease the financial impact of essential repairs and supports the future of local programming.Thank you for supporting the BRA, Ottawa Valley Yamaha, and everything this community initiative represents. Good luck to all, winner will be drawn after 300 tickets are sold! Share away!