BGC Sarnia-lambton
Subscribe
Donate
BGC Sarnia-lambton
Our mission
BGC Sarnia-Lambton empowers children and youth through safe, inclusive programs that build confidence, remove barriers, and create opportunities for every young person to grow, succeed, and achieve their potential.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Banger Bingo
May 23, 7:00 PM - May 24, 12:00 AM EDT
905 Campbell St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2J9, Canada
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
Send a Kid to Summer Camp 2026
$0 of $100,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.bgcsarnia.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by