BGC Sarnia-lambton
organization logo

BGC Sarnia-lambton

Subscribe
Donate

BGC Sarnia-lambton

Our mission

BGC Sarnia-Lambton empowers children and youth through safe, inclusive programs that build confidence, remove barriers, and create opportunities for every young person to grow, succeed, and achieve their potential.
Events
Events
Banger Bingo
Event
Banger Bingo
May 23, 7:00 PM - May 24, 12:00 AM EDT
905 Campbell St, Sarnia, ON N7T 2J9, Canada
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Send a Kid to Summer Camp 2026
Donation
Send a Kid to Summer Camp 2026
$0 of $100,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.bgcsarnia.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by