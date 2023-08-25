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Bike Friendly Windsor

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Bike Friendly Windsor

Our mission

Bike Friendly Windsor advocates for safer, healthier cycling in the region. Through community engagement, education, and grassroots efforts, they promote cycling-friendly infrastructure and empower individuals to ride safely and confidently.

Past events
Past events
Volunteer Night
Event
Volunteer Night
Aug 25 - Sep 1 | 2 dates & times
628 Monmouth Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 3L1, Canada
More ways to support us
Memberships
Membership
Memberships
Join or Renew Your Membership!For as little as $25 a year, your individual membership supports our advocacy for safer streets! Or, consider becoming a sustaining member with a monthly gift of as little as $5 a month. Is your business or organization passionate about making our region a better place to ride a bike? Our Business Members provide vital funding that supports cycling advocacy, outreach and education for children and adults right here in Windsor Essex. Why Join? Bike Windsor Essex is a member-supported grassroots organization that advocates for a healthy, safe, cycling-friendly region for all. The more members we have, the greater the influence we hold at City/Town Hall.All membership levels give you voting rights at our AGM and a Bike Windsor Essex member card that will get you some terrific member benefits! BIKE KITCHEN MEMBERSHIP provides members with access to tools and mechanical guidance to work on their own bikes, learn new skills, or help out on a community bike - all for only $40 for an entire year. Want to sponsor a youth who can't afford membership? Email us at [email protected]. INDIVIDUAL ADVOCACY MEMBERSHIP supports our advocacy and our educational programs.
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Our website

https://www.bikewindsoressex.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]

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