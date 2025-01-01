Project Blue World Foundation
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Our mission
Blue World is dedicated to ocean conservation, focusing on protecting marine ecosystems and promoting sustainable practices to ensure a healthy planet for future generations.
More ways to support us
Donation
Donate to Manitoba Feline Protection Project
$25 of $150,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Donate to Project Blue World
$5 of $1,000,000 goal
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Donation
Sponsor the Gambia Farm, Water, School Project
$0 of $150,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://projectblueworld.ca/
Contact information
[email protected]
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