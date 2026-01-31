Bobcat Backers Society
organization logo

Bobcat Backers Society

Subscribe

Bobcat Backers Society

Our mission

The Bobcat Backers Society supports Bow Valley High School by organizing fundraising events to enhance student experiences and opportunities. Their mission is to foster community engagement and provide resources for educational and extracurricular activities.
Events
Events
Burgers, Brews & Bids
Event
Burgers, Brews & Bids
May 29, 6:00 - 9:00 PM MDT
Canadian BrewHouse - 11 Bow St Common #3, Cochrane, Alberta, Canada
Get your tickets
Bow Valley High School Graduation Gala 2026
Event
Bow Valley High School Graduation Gala 2026
Jun 27, 4:30 PM - Jun 28, 12:00 AM MDT
SLS Centre - 800 Griffin Rd E, Cochrane, AB T4C 2B8, Canada - Curling Rink Surface
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
BVH School May Mayhem Raffle
Raffle
BVH School May Mayhem Raffle
Enter the Mayhem Raffle for a chance to win over $10,000 in prizes while supporting the BVHS Grads! Each ticket purchased is entered into daily draws on Monday to Friday in the month of May. Everyone is re-entered into the Grand Prize Draw on May 29 that is worth over $2000. Tickets will be available for the month of APRIL ONLY. More tickets purchased equals more chances to win! 🎟️Winners will be notified by EMAIL every week and provided with the location for prize pick up. Every contribution, big or small, makes a significant difference. Please note: ZEFFY fees are optional and may be opted out by selecting "other" ✨ Thanks for all your support in making Grad 2026 an event to remember.
View raffle

Our website

https://www.bobcatbackerssociety.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by