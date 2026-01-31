Bobcat Backers Society

Raffle

BVH School May Mayhem Raffle

Enter the Mayhem Raffle for a chance to win over $10,000 in prizes while supporting the BVHS Grads! Each ticket purchased is entered into daily draws on Monday to Friday in the month of May. Everyone is re-entered into the Grand Prize Draw on May 29 that is worth over $2000. Tickets will be available for the month of APRIL ONLY. More tickets purchased equals more chances to win! 🎟️Winners will be notified by EMAIL every week and provided with the location for prize pick up. Every contribution, big or small, makes a significant difference. Please note: ZEFFY fees are optional and may be opted out by selecting "other" ✨ Thanks for all your support in making Grad 2026 an event to remember.