Bonnyville & District Chamber of Commerce
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Bonnyville & District Chamber of Commerce

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Bonnyville & District Chamber of Commerce

Our mission

The Bonnyville & District Chamber of Commerce promotes local businesses, fosters community connections, and encourages residents to shop local through events like the Chili Cook Off, enhancing economic growth and community spirit.
Events
Events
Chamber Chili Cook Off
Event
Chamber Chili Cook Off
Jun 5, 8:00 - 3:00 PM MDT
50 St, Bonnyville, AB T9N, Canada
Get your tickets
The Big Bright Holiday Bash
Event
The Big Bright Holiday Bash
Dec 5, 5:00 - 11:55 PM MST
4201 55 St, Bonnyville, AB T9N 1Z5, Canada
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.bonnyvillechamber.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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