Bonnyville & District Chamber of Commerce
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Bonnyville & District Chamber of Commerce
Our mission
The Bonnyville & District Chamber of Commerce promotes local businesses, fosters community connections, and encourages residents to shop local through events like the Chili Cook Off, enhancing economic growth and community spirit.
Events
Events
Event
Chamber Chili Cook Off
Jun 5, 8:00 - 3:00 PM MDT
50 St, Bonnyville, AB T9N, Canada
Get your tickets
Event
The Big Bright Holiday Bash
Dec 5, 5:00 - 11:55 PM MST
4201 55 St, Bonnyville, AB T9N 1Z5, Canada
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.bonnyvillechamber.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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