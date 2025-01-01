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Boots On The Ground Peer Support For First Responders - Alberta (division)'s Shop

When you Donate, you stand with Alberta’s first responders. Every donation, every dollar, helps keep our confidential, peer‑to‑peer support line available for those who see and carry difficult calls every day. 🚒🚓You allow us to attend events, seminars, training, and information sessions to bring awareness and disolve the stigma surrounding Trauma and PTSDYour donation supports trained first responder volunteers who listen, relate, and walk alongside their peers through stress, trauma, and burnout. Thank you for helping build a safer space for our first responder community. 🧠