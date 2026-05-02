Bragg Creek Wild Society

Membership

MEMBERSHIP

Join Bragg Creek Wild and become a wildlife hero today with our FREE membership. Help build a safe and sustainable environment for both wildlife and humans.REASONS TO BECOME A MEMBER:Learn more about wildlife challenges and how to support themSupport conservation effortsMeet like-minded individuals and build a sense of communityAccess to resources like educational materials, training programs, and volunteer opportunitiesMEMBERSHIP BENEFITS: Receive BCW Newsletter, news and updatesReceive free Nature Alberta e-magazinesEarly-bird privileges (tickets to events, promotion) Invitations to community and learning events Meet like-minded individuals Voting privileges at the Annual General Meeting The knowledge that you are making a difference, improving the lives of wildlife