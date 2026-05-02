Bragg Creek Wild Society
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Bragg Creek Wild Society

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Bragg Creek Wild Society

Our mission

Bragg Creek Wild Society fosters wildlife conservation and community education, promoting safe coexistence with local wildlife through events, workshops, and awareness initiatives, ensuring a harmonious relationship between people and nature.
Past events
Past events
WILD FAIR WORKSHOP - Gardening in the Creek
Event
WILD FAIR WORKSHOP - Gardening in the Creek
May 2, 1:30 - 3:30 PM MDT
23 White Ave, Bragg Creek, AB T0L 0K0, Canada
WILD FAIR raffle
Raffle
WILD FAIR raffle
May 2, 9:00 - 3:30 PM MDT
WILD FAIR WORKSHOP - Be Fire Smart at Home and in the Wild
Event
WILD FAIR WORKSHOP - Be Fire Smart at Home and in the Wild
May 2, 10:00 - 3:00 PM MDT
23 White Ave, Bragg Creek, AB T0L 0K0, Canada
WILD FAIR WORKSHOP Walk - Discover Elbow River Environmental Reserve
Event
WILD FAIR WORKSHOP Walk - Discover Elbow River Environmental Reserve
May 2, 2:00 - 3:00 PM MDT
23 White Ave, Bragg Creek, AB T0L 0K0, Canada
WILD FAIR WORKSHOP - Build a birdhouse for songbirds
Event
WILD FAIR WORKSHOP - Build a birdhouse for songbirds
May 2 - May 2 | 3 dates & times
23 White Ave, Bragg Creek, AB T0L 0K0, Canada
WILD FAIR WORKSHOP Walk - Introduction to Forest Bathing (for adults)
Event
WILD FAIR WORKSHOP Walk - Introduction to Forest Bathing (for adults)
May 2, 1:00 - 2:50 PM MDT
23 White Ave, Bragg Creek, AB T0L 0K0, Canada
WILD FAIR WORKSHOP Photography in the Natural World - for adults
Event
WILD FAIR WORKSHOP Photography in the Natural World - for adults
May 2, 1:00 - 2:30 PM MDT
23 White Ave, Bragg Creek, AB T0L 0K0, Canada
WILD FAIR WORKSHOP Photography in the Natural World (for youth and parents)
Event
WILD FAIR WORKSHOP Photography in the Natural World (for youth and parents)
May 2, 9:45 - 11:45 AM MDT
23 White Ave, Bragg Creek, AB T0L 0K0, Canada
BRAGG CREEK WILD FAIR - Kevin VanTighen - "How to Coexist With the Natural World"
Event
BRAGG CREEK WILD FAIR - Kevin VanTighen - "How to Coexist With the Natural World"
May 2, 10:00 - 11:30 AM MDT
23 White Ave, Bragg Creek, AB T0L 0C5, Canada
More ways to support us
Be a WILD FAIR Sponsor
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Be a WILD FAIR Sponsor
The opportunity: Bragg Creek Wild's First Annual Wild FairWhat it is: A free, one-day community event celebrating wildlife, raising awareness about the importance of safe coexistence, and sharing practical wildlife-safe tips.Wild Fair highlights: Wild Marketplace of outdoor retailers, artists, and environmental organizationsFamily-friendly workshops and activities on ways to be wild smart and co-exist with wildlifeKeynote Speaker - Kevin Van Tighem, former Banff National Park superintendent and award-winning authorSponsor impact: Keeps the event free and accessible while expanding wildlife co-existence education across the region.Sponsor Benefits: Brand exposure, community recognitionSponsorship Levels:Deer - $50 to $499Raven - $500 to $999Cougar - $1,000 to $2999Grizzly - $3,000 and above
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MEMBERSHIP
Membership
MEMBERSHIP
Join Bragg Creek Wild and become a wildlife hero today with our FREE membership. Help build a safe and sustainable environment for both wildlife and humans.REASONS TO BECOME A MEMBER:Learn more about wildlife challenges and how to support themSupport conservation effortsMeet like-minded individuals and build a sense of communityAccess to resources like educational materials, training programs, and volunteer opportunitiesMEMBERSHIP BENEFITS: Receive BCW Newsletter, news and updatesReceive free Nature Alberta e-magazinesEarly-bird privileges (tickets to events, promotion) Invitations to community and learning events Meet like-minded individuals Voting privileges at the Annual General Meeting The knowledge that you are making a difference, improving the lives of wildlife
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Donate to Make Change
Donation
Donate to Make Change
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Our website

https://www.braggcreekwild.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
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