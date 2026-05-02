Bragg Creek Wild Society

Be a WILD FAIR Sponsor
The opportunity: Bragg Creek Wild's First Annual Wild FairWhat it is: A free, one-day community event celebrating wildlife, raising awareness about the importance of safe coexistence, and sharing practical wildlife-safe tips.Wild Fair highlights: Wild Marketplace of outdoor retailers, artists, and environmental organizationsFamily-friendly workshops and activities on ways to be wild smart and co-exist with wildlifeKeynote Speaker - Kevin Van Tighem, former Banff National Park superintendent and award-winning authorSponsor impact: Keeps the event free and accessible while expanding wildlife co-existence education across the region.Sponsor Benefits: Brand exposure, community recognitionSponsorship Levels:Deer - $50 to $499Raven - $500 to $999Cougar - $1,000 to $2999Grizzly - $3,000 and above