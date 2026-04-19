Breakthrough T1D Canada
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Our mission
Breakthrough T1D Canada is dedicated to advancing research and support for Type 1 Diabetes. They aim to improve lives and ultimately find a cure, fostering community engagement through events like fundraisers to drive awareness and funding.
Events
Events
Event
Team Dia-Sweeties Bowling Fundraiser
Apr 19, 1:30 PM - May 22, 11:55 PM EDT
111 Bd de l'Île, Pincourt, QC J7W 9B3, Canada
Get your tickets
Our website
https://breakthrought1d.ca/
Contact information
[email protected]
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