Membership

Calgary Ostomy Society Membership

Calgary Ostomy offers education, peer support, and community for people living with an ostomy. Membership dues are only $30 per year, but our events are always open to non-members as well.Here are a few ways that your membership supports the goals of the Calgary Ostomy Society:Community Outreach - events, educational seminars, support groups, and the Ostomy Visitor Program.General Operations - administration, bookkeeping, marketing, website, and publications.Giving Back - support of the Ostomy Canada Society and Friends of Ostomates Worldwide.Ostomy Youth Camp - sponsoring children in the local area to camp in Bragg Creek, AB.