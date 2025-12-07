Calgary Ostomy Society
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Calgary Ostomy Society

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Calgary Ostomy Society

Our mission

The Calgary Ostomy Society supports individuals with ostomies by providing education, resources, and community connections. Their mission is to enhance the quality of life for ostomy patients through advocacy, support, and information sharing.
Past events
Past events
Calgary Ostomy Christmas Social 2025
Event
Calgary Ostomy Christmas Social 2025
Dec 6, 5:30 - 9:00 PM MST
1133 7 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2P 1B2, Canada
Ostomy Expo 2025 Exhibitor Participation Form
Event
Ostomy Expo 2025 Exhibitor Participation Form
Nov 18, 6:30 PM - Nov 29, 9:30 PM MST
1740 24 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1P9, Canada
Support Step Up For Ostomy: Calgary 50/50 Raffle
Raffle
Support Step Up For Ostomy: Calgary 50/50 Raffle
Sep 3, 4:00 PM - Oct 6, 6:00 PM MDT
Calgary Ostomy Summer Fundraiser 2025
Event
Calgary Ostomy Summer Fundraiser 2025
Jun 21, 2:00 - 7:00 PM MDT
5225 101 St NW, Calgary, AB T3B 5K2, Canada
Calgary Ostomy Christmas Social 2024
Event
Calgary Ostomy Christmas Social 2024
Dec 7, 5:30 - 10:00 PM MST
1133 7 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2P 1B2, Canada
More ways to support us
Calgary Ostomy Society Membership
Membership
Calgary Ostomy Society Membership
Calgary Ostomy offers education, peer support, and community for people living with an ostomy. Membership dues are only $30 per year, but our events are always open to non-members as well.Here are a few ways that your membership supports the goals of the Calgary Ostomy Society:Community Outreach - events, educational seminars, support groups, and the Ostomy Visitor Program.General Operations - administration, bookkeeping, marketing, website, and publications.Giving Back - support of the Ostomy Canada Society and Friends of Ostomates Worldwide.Ostomy Youth Camp - sponsoring children in the local area to camp in Bragg Creek, AB.
View membership
Calgary Ostomy Donations
Donation
Calgary Ostomy Donations
Support Calgarians living with an ostomy! Your generous donation can make a profound difference, advancing our mission and positively impacting countless lives, enabling them to embrace life to the fullest. Every contribution, large or small, is greatly appreciated. Join us in making a change today!
Donate today

Our website

https://www.calgaryostomy.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
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