CAMP MCDOUGALL INC.
Subscribe
Donate
CAMP MCDOUGALL INC.
Our mission
Camp McDougall enriches lives through quality outdoor recreational programming, fostering self-esteem, acceptance, and friendship in a safe, inclusive Christian community.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
June 8th Big Bucks Progressive Euchre Tournament
Jun 8, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
96 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 4Y5, Canada
Get your tickets
Event
Sponsorship - 2nd Annual Camp McDougall Shindig
Apr 18, 3:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
17 Batchewana St, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6A 0C6, Canada
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
Cabin Renewal Fundraising Campaign
$5,384 of $30,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Sponsor a Camper
$0 of $25,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Dare to Dream, Dare to Donate
$0 of $55,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.campmcdougall.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by