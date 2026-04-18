CAMP MCDOUGALL INC.
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CAMP MCDOUGALL INC.

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CAMP MCDOUGALL INC.

Our mission

Camp McDougall enriches lives through quality outdoor recreational programming, fostering self-esteem, acceptance, and friendship in a safe, inclusive Christian community.
Events
Events
June 8th Big Bucks Progressive Euchre Tournament
Event
June 8th Big Bucks Progressive Euchre Tournament
Jun 8, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
96 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 4Y5, Canada
Get your tickets
Sponsorship - 2nd Annual Camp McDougall Shindig
Event
Sponsorship - 2nd Annual Camp McDougall Shindig
Apr 18, 3:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
17 Batchewana St, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6A 0C6, Canada
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Cabin Renewal Fundraising Campaign
Donation
Cabin Renewal Fundraising Campaign
$5,384 of $30,000 goal
Donate today
Sponsor a Camper
Donation
Sponsor a Camper
$0 of $25,000 goal
Donate today
Dare to Dream, Dare to Donate
Donation
Dare to Dream, Dare to Donate
$0 of $55,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.campmcdougall.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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