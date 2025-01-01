Canadian Children's Opera Company
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Canadian Children's Opera Company
Our mission
The Canadian Children's Opera Company nurtures young talent through opera, providing vocal training, performance opportunities, and fostering creativity. Their mission is to inspire children and youth to express themselves through the art of opera.
More ways to support us
Donation
Sing. Soar. Succeed. $30K in 30 days.
$9,055 of $30,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.canadianchildrensopera.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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