The Canadian Polygraph Association promotes professional standards and integrity in polygraph testing through training, education, and research, ensuring ethical practices in law enforcement, national security, and private sectors.
Events
Events
Event
Annual Training Seminar
Aug 24, 8:00 AM - Aug 27, 12:00 PM EDT
4 Queen Elizabeth Driveway, Ottawa, ON K2P 2H9, Canada
The Canadian Polygraph Association (CPA) is pleased to introduce Zeffy as our new secure platform for remitting annual association dues.As Canada's leading professional body for polygraph and credibility assessment, the CPA is committed to providing our 140+ certified forensic experts with elite continuing education. By using Zeffy, 100% of your payment goes directly toward our mission of excellence in deception detection.