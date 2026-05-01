Catholic Independent Schools Of Vancouver Archdiocese - St. John Brebeuf Regional Secondary School
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Catholic Independent Schools Of Vancouver Archdiocese - St. John Brebeuf Regional Secondary School

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Catholic Independent Schools Of Vancouver Archdiocese - St. John Brebeuf Regional Secondary School

Our mission

St. John Brebeuf Regional Secondary School fosters academic excellence and spiritual growth in a challenging and supportive Catholic environment, empowering students to discover and live out their God-given gifts.
Past events
Past events
Evening Performances - SJB Players Present... Peter & The Starcatcher
Event
Evening Performances - SJB Players Present... Peter & The Starcatcher
Apr 30 - May 1 | 2 dates & times
32315 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1W7, Canada
Thursday Matinee - SJB Players Present... Peter & The Starcatcher
Event
Thursday Matinee - SJB Players Present... Peter & The Starcatcher
Apr 30, 10:30 - 1:30 PM PDT
32315 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1W7, Canada
More ways to support us
Bear Crawl 2026
Donation
Bear Crawl 2026
$9,825 of $30,000 goal
Donate today
Sponsor the Outdoor Classroom & Serenity Garden
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Sponsor the Outdoor Classroom & Serenity Garden
Help bring our Outdoor Classroom, Serenity Garden and Outdoor Stations of the Cross to LIFE! All sponsors will receive their name on their sponsored element, and will receive a tax receipt for the FULL AMOUNT DONATED. Perfect for families or businesses to support learning at St. John Brebeuf! Sponsored elements include: 14 Stations of the Cross, 12 cement benches, 2 cedar benches, a round table, and an outdoor ping pong table. You can also make a donation at a price point you choose. Thank you for your support! (Photo shows Archbishop Smith and SJB students looking at the location of the future Outdoor Classroom - April 2026)
Learn more
Textiles @ SJB
Donation
Textiles @ SJB
Support SJB's new Textile Program! Donations will be used to purchase materials for our upcoming 2026/2027 school year. You will receive a tax receipt for your donation. (No Parent Participation credit for tax donations)
Donate today
SJB Woodworking Program
Donation
SJB Woodworking Program
Support SJB's Woodworking Program! Donations will be used to purchase building materials for our upcoming classes.
Donate today

Our website

https://stjohnbrebeuf.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
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