Catholic Independent Schools Of Vancouver Archdiocese - St. John Brebeuf Regional Secondary School

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Sponsor the Outdoor Classroom & Serenity Garden

Help bring our Outdoor Classroom, Serenity Garden and Outdoor Stations of the Cross to LIFE! All sponsors will receive their name on their sponsored element, and will receive a tax receipt for the FULL AMOUNT DONATED. Perfect for families or businesses to support learning at St. John Brebeuf! Sponsored elements include: 14 Stations of the Cross, 12 cement benches, 2 cedar benches, a round table, and an outdoor ping pong table. You can also make a donation at a price point you choose. Thank you for your support! (Photo shows Archbishop Smith and SJB students looking at the location of the future Outdoor Classroom - April 2026)