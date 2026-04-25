CCRezQs
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CCRezQs
Our mission
We are a registered nonprofit organization founded in 2014 and based out of Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. We partner with First Nation Communities to rescue, rehabilitate, and re-home stray/unwanted/injured dogs.
Past events
Past events
Event
CCRezQs BUNCO Night Fundraiser
Apr 24, 6:00 - 10:00 PM CST
Caledonian Curling Club, 2225 Sandra Schmirler Way, Regina, SK S4T 4X1, Canada
Event
CCRezQs Cornhole Fundraiser
Mar 29, 12:30 - 5:00 PM CST
2363 2nd Ave, Regina, SK S4R 1A5, Canada
Our website
https://www.ccrezqs.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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