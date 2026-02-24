Centre Communautaire Musulman de Montréal

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CCMM is a non-profit Islamic organization founded in 2002 to serve the religious, cultural, and social needs of Muslims in Montreal and the surrounding areas. Its mission is to cultivate a strong, engaged, and resilient Muslim community by nurturing generations rooted in Islamic values inspired by the school of Ahl al-Bayt (a). Through faith-based guidance and community engagement, CCMM seeks to empower individuals to contribute positively to Canadian society while confidently navigating contemporary challenges.Our Mission- To strengthen Islamic identity grounded in the teachings of Ahl al-Bayt (a) through religious education, cultural programming, and the commemoration of Islamic occasions.- To preserve and promote Arabic language and heritage through structured programs in Arabic language learning and Holy Quran education.- To develop a committed and principled generation of youth equipped to assume leadership and responsibility in Islamic and community service.- To foster an inclusive and welcoming social environment that serves individuals and families of all ages, including long-term residents and newcomers.- To empower community members by enhancing their skills and talents across scientific, artistic, cultural, and athletic disciplines.