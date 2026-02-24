Centre Communautaire Musulman de Montréal
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Centre Communautaire Musulman de Montréal

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Centre Communautaire Musulman de Montréal

Our mission

The CCMM aims to build a strong and capable Muslim community and to nurture generations grounded in Islamic values inspired by the school of Ahl al-Bayt (a), enabling them to engage positively with Canadian society and face contemporary challenges.
Past events
Past events
Youth Brothers Iftar
Event
Youth Brothers Iftar
Feb 24, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EST
3300 Boul Crémazie E, Montréal, QC H2A 1A3, Canada
رحلة القلوب الصّغيرة (للفتيات اللّواتي يصمن لأوّل مرّة)
Event
رحلة القلوب الصّغيرة (للفتيات اللّواتي يصمن لأوّل مرّة)
Feb 22, 5:00 - 7:30 PM EST
3300 Boul Crémazie E, Montréal, QC H2A 1A3, Canada
يا بقيّة اللّه
Event
يا بقيّة اللّه
Feb 10, 10:00 - 12:00 PM EST
3300 Boul Crémazie E, Montréal, QC H2A 1A3, Canada
وَعْدُ اللّهِ الآتِي
Event
وَعْدُ اللّهِ الآتِي
Feb 7, 7:00 - 9:00 PM EST
3300 Boul Crémazie E, Montréal, QC H2A 1A3, Canada
More ways to support us
Invest in Community Impact
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Invest in Community Impact
CCMM is a non-profit Islamic organization founded in 2002 to serve the religious, cultural, and social needs of Muslims in Montreal and the surrounding areas. Its mission is to cultivate a strong, engaged, and resilient Muslim community by nurturing generations rooted in Islamic values inspired by the school of Ahl al-Bayt (a). Through faith-based guidance and community engagement, CCMM seeks to empower individuals to contribute positively to Canadian society while confidently navigating contemporary challenges.Our Mission- To strengthen Islamic identity grounded in the teachings of Ahl al-Bayt (a) through religious education, cultural programming, and the commemoration of Islamic occasions.- To preserve and promote Arabic language and heritage through structured programs in Arabic language learning and Holy Quran education.- To develop a committed and principled generation of youth equipped to assume leadership and responsibility in Islamic and community service.- To foster an inclusive and welcoming social environment that serves individuals and families of all ages, including long-term residents and newcomers.- To empower community members by enhancing their skills and talents across scientific, artistic, cultural, and athletic disciplines.
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Membership
Centre Communautaire Musulman de Montréal's Memberships
Become a CCMM member 🌷 and help keep a welcoming space for prayer, learning, and community life in Montreal.Your membership supports daily religious services, Islamic education for all ages, and social programs that bring families together throughout the year.Join our community today so we can continue to grow, serve, and care for one another 🤝.
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Our website

https://ccmmontreal.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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