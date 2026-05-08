CENTRE FOR NEWCOMERS SOCIETY OF CALGARY
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CENTRE FOR NEWCOMERS SOCIETY OF CALGARY

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CENTRE FOR NEWCOMERS SOCIETY OF CALGARY

Our mission

The Centre for Newcomers empowers immigrants and refugees in Calgary by providing essential services, resources, and support to help them integrate, thrive, and contribute to their new communities.
Events
Events
Hiring for the Calgary Stampede Compost Program - 2026
Event
Hiring for the Calgary Stampede Compost Program - 2026
May 8 - May 29 | 8 dates & times
565 36 St NE #125, Calgary, AB T2A 6K3, Canada
Get your tickets
Pathways to Employment: Trades Edition
Event
Pathways to Employment: Trades Edition
May 22, 2:00 - 4:00 PM MDT
565 36 St NE #125, Calgary, AB T2A 6K3, Canada
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
BMO presents Bridging Success: CFN’s 9th Annual Fundraiser Silent Auction (Buy Now)
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BMO presents Bridging Success: CFN’s 9th Annual Fundraiser Silent Auction (Buy Now)
Welcome to the Bridging Success Silent AuctionYour participation has a powerful impact. Every purchase directly supports the Centre for Newcomers, funding essential language classes, job search resources, and community programs. Together, we empower immigrants and refugees to build brighter futures in Calgary.How It Works 🎟️Browse our auction items and place your bids at the auction table, or buy now to secure your favourite item instantly. Every winning bid helps newcomers develop valuable skills, find employment, and form meaningful connections in our community.Thank you for your generosity and enthusiasm. Happy bidding!
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Start a Peer-to-Peer Fundraiser with CFN — Strengthen Community & Change Lives
Donation
Start a Peer-to-Peer Fundraiser with CFN — Strengthen Community & Change Lives
$0 of $50,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.centrefornewcomers.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
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