CENTRE FOR NEWCOMERS SOCIETY OF CALGARY

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BMO presents Bridging Success: CFN’s 9th Annual Fundraiser Silent Auction (Buy Now)

Welcome to the Bridging Success Silent AuctionYour participation has a powerful impact. Every purchase directly supports the Centre for Newcomers, funding essential language classes, job search resources, and community programs. Together, we empower immigrants and refugees to build brighter futures in Calgary.How It Works 🎟️Browse our auction items and place your bids at the auction table, or buy now to secure your favourite item instantly. Every winning bid helps newcomers develop valuable skills, find employment, and form meaningful connections in our community.Thank you for your generosity and enthusiasm. Happy bidding!