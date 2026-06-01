Chestermere and Area Pride Society

Chestermere and Area Pride Society

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Our mission

The Chestermere and Area Pride Society fosters inclusivity and support for the LGBTQ+ community through events, education, and advocacy, aiming to create a safe and welcoming environment for all individuals in the region.
Events
Events
Pride on the Lake Vendor Market
Event
Pride on the Lake Vendor Market
Jun 28, 10:00 - 4:00 PM MDT
121 Chestermere Station Way, Chestermere, AB T1X 1V2, Canada
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Shop
Pride on the Lake 2026 Shirts
Show your pride at Pride on the Lake 2026 with our official shirts and totesEvery shirt helps Chestermere and Area Pride Society create safer, more welcoming spaces for our local LGBTQ+ community.Wear it on a boat, to school, to workProceeds go toward community events, education, and resources that promote acceptance, understanding, and equality in Chestermere and area, including our annual Pride event. Order two or more shirts and get a free tote! Look stylish and practical. The graphic tote is ready to be your new favourite book bag, beach accessory, or every day errand support!PRE ORDER CUSTOMERSPlease use discount code PREORDERTOTE to get your free tote.
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Donation
Support Pride on the Lake
Your gift keeps Pride on the Lake welcoming, safe, and truly local.
Donate today

Our website

https://capssociety.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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