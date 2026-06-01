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Pride on the Lake 2026 Shirts

Show your pride at Pride on the Lake 2026 with our official shirts and totesEvery shirt helps Chestermere and Area Pride Society create safer, more welcoming spaces for our local LGBTQ+ community.Wear it on a boat, to school, to workProceeds go toward community events, education, and resources that promote acceptance, understanding, and equality in Chestermere and area, including our annual Pride event. Order two or more shirts and get a free tote! Look stylish and practical. The graphic tote is ready to be your new favourite book bag, beach accessory, or every day errand support!PRE ORDER CUSTOMERSPlease use discount code PREORDERTOTE to get your free tote.