Clearwater Paddling Society
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Our mission
Clearwater Paddling Society promotes paddling as a means to connect people with nature, fostering environmental stewardship and community engagement through paddling events, education, and advocacy for local waterways.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Adult Kayak Weekends 2026
Jul 10, 5:00 PM - Jul 12, 3:00 PM PDT
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Event
Youth Kayak Camps 2026
Jul 13 - Aug 13
| 2 dates & times
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More ways to support us
Membership
Membership 2025
Payment for annual membership
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Membership
Membership 2026
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Membership
Paddling Film Festival
April 24th 4:30-8:30pm566 Dunn Lake Road$27 includes admission to films and dinner!Drinks (alcohol/non-alcohol) available for purchase.Doors open at 4:30 for drinks and dinner, movies begin at 6:30.
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Our website
https://www.paddleclearwater.ca/
Contact information
[email protected]
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