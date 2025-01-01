COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE WOMEN NOVA SCOTIA ORGANIZATION

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE WOMEN NOVA SCOTIA ORGANIZATION

Subscribe

Our mission

AWCRE empowers women in the commercial real estate sector by fostering professional growth, collaboration, and networking. Our mission is to transform the industry through a supportive community that inspires and motivates women to achieve their goals.
More ways to support us
AWCRE Membership
Membership
AWCRE Membership
By becoming a member of AWCRE, you're not just joining an organization; you're investing in your professional growth and connecting with a powerful network of women dedicated to transforming the Commercial Real Estate Industry. Discover a community where you can gain access to valuable resources, collaborate on new ventures, and find inspiration and motivation to achieve your goals. We invite you to explore the benefits of membership and become an integral part of our thriving community.
View membership

Our website

https://awcre.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by