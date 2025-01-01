Common Sound Choir Society
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Our mission
Common Sound Choir Society fosters community through music, providing a platform for diverse voices to unite and create harmony. They aim to enhance cultural understanding and promote inclusivity through choral performances and educational programs.
Events
Events
Event
There's something about this country
Jun 6, 7:00 - 8:30 PM PDT
12953 20 Ave, Surrey, BC V4A 1Z1, Canada
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Our website
https://www.commonsoundchoirs.ca/
Contact information
[email protected]
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