Community Living Haldimand
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Our mission
Community Living Haldimand empowers individuals with developmental disabilities by promoting inclusion, independence, and community connections through supportive programs and activities, ensuring accessibility and meaningful opportunities for all.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Fused Glass Workshop
Jun 5, 6:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
2256 River Rd, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0, Canada
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Event
Labyrinth Workshop
Aug 26, 7:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
2256 River Rd, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0, Canada
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Event
Community Living Haldimand 19th Annual Golf Tournament - 12 Noon Registration, 12:30 Lunch, 1:30 Tee off
Sep 10, 12:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
201 Decewsville Rd, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0, Canada
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More ways to support us
Event
Annual Gala
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Our website
https://clhaldimand.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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