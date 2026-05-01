Council of Canadians
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Our mission
The Council of Canadians advocates for social justice, environmental protection, and democratic rights. They mobilize communities to challenge corporate power and promote equitable policies that prioritize people and the planet over profit.
Events
Events
Event
Civil Society Summit on the AI Industry
May 22, 8:30 - 8:00 PM EDT
1212 Rue Panet, Montréal, QC H2L 2Y7, Canada
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Event
Civil Society Summit on AI - Strategy Session
May 23, 10:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
1212 Rue Panet, Montréal, QC H2L 2Y7, Canada
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Custom
Dorm Rooms and Billets for the Civil Society Summit on AI
May 21, 4:00 PM - May 23, 5:00 PM EDT
1190 Rue Guy, Montréal, QC H3H 2L4, Canada
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Custom
Rooms & Billets - AI Civil Society (Sharon + Alejandro)
May 21, 4:00 PM - May 23, 5:00 PM EDT
1190 Rue Guy, Montréal, QC H3H 2L4, Canada
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Event
"Fund Healthcare, Not Warfare" Ottawa Bus Tour
May 27, 2:30 - 4:00 PM EDT
350 Albert St, Ottawa, ON K1A 0S6, Canada
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Our website
https://canadians.org/
Contact information
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