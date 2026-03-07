CUCAI
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Our mission
CUCAI empowers students through conferences, workshops, and networking opportunities in the medical field, fostering collaboration and innovation to enhance healthcare education and practice.
Past events
Past events
Event
CUCAI 2026
Mar 7, 9:00 AM - Mar 8, 4:00 PM EDT
Medical Sciences Building, 1 King's College Cir, Toronto, ON M5S 3K3, Canada
Event
CUCAI 2026 x WAT.AI
Mar 7, 9:00 AM - Mar 8, 4:00 PM EDT
Medical Sciences Building, 1 King's College Cir, Toronto, ON M5S 3K3, Canada
Our website
https://cucai.ca/
Contact information
[email protected]
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