CUCAI

CUCAI

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Our mission

CUCAI empowers students through conferences, workshops, and networking opportunities in the medical field, fostering collaboration and innovation to enhance healthcare education and practice.
Past events
Past events
CUCAI 2026
Event
CUCAI 2026
Mar 7, 9:00 AM - Mar 8, 4:00 PM EDT
Medical Sciences Building, 1 King's College Cir, Toronto, ON M5S 3K3, Canada
CUCAI 2026 x WAT.AI
Event
CUCAI 2026 x WAT.AI
Mar 7, 9:00 AM - Mar 8, 4:00 PM EDT
Medical Sciences Building, 1 King's College Cir, Toronto, ON M5S 3K3, Canada

Our website

https://cucai.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
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