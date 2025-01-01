Dar Ul Ummah Winnipeg Community Center

Donation

Build Your House in Jannah

Assalamu Alaikum Wa Rahmatullahi Wa Barakatuh,In the last decade, the Muslim community in Winnipeg has grown exponentially. SubhanAllah, what started as a few families has blossomed into a vibrant, diverse, and energetic community.But with this beautiful growth comes a pressing challenge: We have outgrown our spaces.While our ultimate goal is to build a permanent Masjid and Centre to accommodate this surge, we know that a masjid is made of people, not just bricks. We are building the community before we build the building.Why We Need Your Support ?Today Right now, our Weekly Family Nights are the heartbeat of this community. They are the safe haven where our youth build their identity, where new immigrants find a family, and where our children learn to love their Deen.We are launching this campaign to fund these critical operations today, while planting the seeds for our permanent home tomorrow.Where Your Donation Goes ?Your contribution serves a dual purpose:Immediate Operations: Covering the rising costs of venue rentals, food, and logistics for our weekly Family Nights and youth programs.The Future Fund: Surplus funds will be strictly ring-fenced as "Seed Money" for land acquisition and the future Masjid construction.The Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ) said:"Whoever builds a mosque for Allah, Allah will build for him a house like it in Paradise." (Sahih al-Bukhari)By supporting our Family Nights, you are keeping the spirit of the Masjid alive in our hearts until we can raise the roof over our heads.Please Donate Generously. Every dollar counts. As we are using Zeffy, 100% of your donation comes directly to us; there are no credit card processing fees.Tax receipts not provided at this timeJazakumAllah Khair for building our future, together.