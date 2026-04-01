Dartmouth And District Pipe Band Association

Custom

Plastic for Plaid

Thank you for your order. Here is where you can send your payment for the gift cards you've ordered.A reminder, we're placing the bulk order on May 20th, and estimated date to pick up is May 27th at Band Practice/ Coming up Ceremony.Plastic for Plaid is the easiest way to support our band! Simply buy gift cards for your everyday shopping—like groceries, gas, and coffee—and we earn cashback on every dollar you spend. It’s no extra cost to you, but the rewards go directly toward outfitting our band and keeping the music playing!Thank you for your support!