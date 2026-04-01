Dartmouth And District Pipe Band Association
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Dartmouth And District Pipe Band Association

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Dartmouth And District Pipe Band Association

Our mission

The Dartmouth And District Pipe Band Association promotes Scottish culture through music and performance. They provide opportunities for community engagement and support the growth of their band, fostering a love for piping and drumming in Dartmouth.
Past events
Past events
2026 D&D Merchandise Order
Custom
2026 D&D Merchandise Order
Apr 1, 6:00 PM - May 14, 3:00 PM ADT
Silent Auction Payment
Custom
Silent Auction Payment
May 6, 4:00 PM - May 10, 5:00 PM ADT
Ùr - Spring Concert
Event
Ùr - Spring Concert
May 9, 7:00 - 11:00 PM ADT
192 Prince Albert Rd, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 1M8, Canada
Pub Night
Event
Pub Night
Mar 7, 7:00 - 11:55 PM AST
54 King St, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 1G1, Canada
More ways to support us
Plastic for Plaid
Custom
Plastic for Plaid
Thank you for your order. Here is where you can send your payment for the gift cards you've ordered.A reminder, we're placing the bulk order on May 20th, and estimated date to pick up is May 27th at Band Practice/ Coming up Ceremony.Plastic for Plaid is the easiest way to support our band! Simply buy gift cards for your everyday shopping—like groceries, gas, and coffee—and we earn cashback on every dollar you spend. It’s no extra cost to you, but the rewards go directly toward outfitting our band and keeping the music playing!Thank you for your support!
Learn more
2026 D&D Band Merch Order
Donation
2026 D&D Band Merch Order
Order your 2026 D&D Band merch here🧢👕! New fresh logo and new fresh swag.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.dartmouthpipeband.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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