Delta West Academy Foundation

Delta West Academy Foundation

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Our mission

Delta West Academy Foundation enhances student experiences by funding classroom resources and enrichment programs. We unite the community through events like Marathon 2026, fostering academic and personal growth for every student.
Events
Events
Marathon 2026
Event
Marathon 2026
May 30, 10:00 - 1:00 PM MDT
414 11a St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 4P3, Canada
Get your tickets

Our website

https://deltawestacademy.ca/dwa-foundation

Contact information

[email protected]
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