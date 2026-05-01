Delta West Academy Foundation
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Our mission
Delta West Academy Foundation enhances student experiences by funding classroom resources and enrichment programs. We unite the community through events like Marathon 2026, fostering academic and personal growth for every student.
Events
Events
Event
Marathon 2026
May 30, 10:00 - 1:00 PM MDT
414 11a St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 4P3, Canada
Get your tickets
Our website
https://deltawestacademy.ca/dwa-foundation
Contact information
[email protected]
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