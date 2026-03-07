Divya Foundation Durham
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Divya Foundation Durham
Our mission
DIVYA Foundation Durham is a youth-led non-profit organization based in the Durham Region of Ontario, Canada . It is run by passionate high school students volunteers, with the motto "BE THE CHANGE!".
Past events
Past events
Event
Holi- Nav Rang Mahotsav
Mar 7, 11:30 - 5:00 PM EST
180 Church St N, Ajax, ON L1T 2W7, Canada
Event
Garba Night
Sep 20, 6:30 - 11:55 PM EDT
180 Church St N, Ajax, ON L1T 2W7, Canada
Event
Sawan Mela
Jul 13, 11:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
1867 Valley Farm Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 6K7, Canada
Event
DIVYA Holi
Mar 15, 12:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
180 Church St N, Ajax, ON L1T 2W4, Canada
Event
Sharad Purnima Garba
Oct 19, 6:30 - 11:30 PM EDT
Pickering High school, 180 Church St N, Ajax, ON L1T 2W7
See more
Our website
https://divyafoundationdurham.ca/
Contact information
[email protected]
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