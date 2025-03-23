Dutch Cultural Association of BC
organization logo

Dutch Cultural Association of BC

Subscribe
Donate

Dutch Cultural Association of BC

Our mission

The Dutch Cultural Association of BC fosters Dutch heritage through community events, cultural celebrations, and social gatherings, promoting connection and understanding among Dutch Canadians while celebrating traditions like Sinterklaas.
Events
Events
Netherlands House Watch Parties
Event
Netherlands House Watch Parties
Jun 14 - Jun 29 | 4 dates & times
1216 Franklin St, Vancouver, BC V6A 1K1, Canada
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Dutch Cultural Association of B.C. Membership
Membership
Dutch Cultural Association of B.C. Membership
I hope you are enjoying the many Dutch-related events happening around Vancouver. If not, you are invited to join us any time of the year! Follow our upcoming events on our website dutchbc.ca, Dutch BC Facebook or DutchBC new Instagram.Your membership is invaluable in helping us promote Dutch culture and connect our community. Your dues go toward organizing engaging events, supporting cultural initiatives, and fostering new cultural leaders. By signing up for the first time or by renewing, you invest in this unique vision and help make it possible.We've enjoyed staying in touch with fellow members who share a connection to Dutch culture or a passion for all things Dutch. From informative events to engaging gatherings, we aim to have a wonderful time together. Your participation enriches our community, and we value your continued support!To pay for your membership, you may do it online with Zeffy. (100% of the proceeds go to the Dutch Cultural Association of B.C.)We look forward to being part of a group of valued members of Dutch BC.Vriendelijke groeten,Nathalie Dutch BC Board member
View membership
Make a donation to help support our cultural programming
Donation
Make a donation to help support our cultural programming
Make a donation to help support our cultural programming throughout the year and provide critical funds to leverage and match corporate and government funding. As we grow the only Dutch cultural organisation in B.C. focused on arts and culture, we are seeking your support! Your donation is invaluable in helping us promote Dutch culture and connect our community. The funds go toward organizing engaging events, supporting cultural initiatives, and fostering new cultural leaders. By renewing, you invest in this unique vision and help make it possible.We enjoy staying in touch with fellow members who share a connection to Dutch culture or a passion for all things Dutch. From informative events to engaging gatherings, we aim to have a wonderful time together. Your participation enriches our community, and we value your financial support!
Donate today

Our website

https://dutchbc.ca/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by