Dutch Cultural Association of BC

Membership

Dutch Cultural Association of B.C. Membership

I hope you are enjoying the many Dutch-related events happening around Vancouver. If not, you are invited to join us any time of the year! Follow our upcoming events on our website dutchbc.ca, Dutch BC Facebook or DutchBC new Instagram.Your membership is invaluable in helping us promote Dutch culture and connect our community. Your dues go toward organizing engaging events, supporting cultural initiatives, and fostering new cultural leaders. By signing up for the first time or by renewing, you invest in this unique vision and help make it possible.We've enjoyed staying in touch with fellow members who share a connection to Dutch culture or a passion for all things Dutch. From informative events to engaging gatherings, we aim to have a wonderful time together. Your participation enriches our community, and we value your continued support!To pay for your membership, you may do it online with Zeffy. (100% of the proceeds go to the Dutch Cultural Association of B.C.)We look forward to being part of a group of valued members of Dutch BC.Vriendelijke groeten,Nathalie Dutch BC Board member