EartHand Gleaners Society
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EartHand Gleaners Society

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EartHand Gleaners Society

Our mission

We are a volunteer-led, artist run non-profit that models how to “Be a Producer without first being a Consumer”: outdoors working with others, hands in the soil, weaving interconnected relationships with the land, other people, and the seasons.
Events
Events
Garden to Garment: Barnston Is. Felted Wool Vests
Event
Garden to Garment: Barnston Is. Felted Wool Vests
May 23, 10:00 - 4:00 PM PDT
600 National Ave, Vancouver, BC V6A 2E5, Canada
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Nettles 50 Stalk Project
Event
Nettles 50 Stalk Project
May 30, 10:30 - 4:30 PM PDT
600 National Ave, Vancouver, BC V6A 2E5, Canada
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Monday Night Fibre Intro- Milkweed & Dogbane
Event
Monday Night Fibre Intro- Milkweed & Dogbane
Jun 8, 6:00 - 8:30 PM PDT
600 National Ave, Vancouver, BC V6A 2E5, Canada
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Fireweed Celebration
Event
Fireweed Celebration
Jul 20, 6:00 - 8:30 PM PDT
Malkin Ave & Thornton St, Vancouver, BC V6A 3X2, Canada
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
EartHand Gleaners Society Memberships 2026
Membership
EartHand Gleaners Society Memberships 2026
Membership is a direct way to show support and intention to participate in making our community a bright-spot of hope and generosity for sharing and learning together. Fees help with annual expenses such as: bookkeeping software, insurance and costs connected to non-profit status. Annual membership in EartHand gives the member the ability to register for our sliding-scale Members Patch-Work Programming.Membership dues are not required to participate in the garden stewardship sessions. A limited number of both free and paid workshops are offered outside of the membership program.Please select the option for membership you are able to afford. (This holds no bearing on what sliding scale you choose in workshops).Membership includes:Inclusion in the EartHand '25 Membership Slack Channel and access to members list to help you find other makersAttend Members’ Open Studio time hosted weekly through the growing season.Access to the Members Event calendar and booking system for registration in sliding scale paid programs.a vote at the 2026 AGM (to be held in Feb '27)An invitation to step into community; bring your skills, curiosity and generosity Choose your informal learning Pods and workshops for the season upfront, payments due 30 days before program start. A confirmation email will follow your registration with links to class registration forms and a slack channel invitation.
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Support EartHand Gleaners Society
Donation
Support EartHand Gleaners Society
Your support helps us cover annual set costs such as our third party insurance and other administrative costs we have to pay each year in order to operate. That means, other monies generated by our sliding scale paid programs can be funneled back into offering more free to the public programs while still honouring the time and skill by paying artists and community knowledge holders for their time. EartHand has no staff, but a small team of dedicated volunteers doing lots of work behind the scenes to keep our community going!Any donation amount puts a smile on the faces of those hard working volunteers and lets them know the work they are doing is valued. Thank you!
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Vancouver Fibreshed
Donation
Vancouver Fibreshed
$1,045 of $2,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.earthand.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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