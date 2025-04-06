Membership

EartHand Gleaners Society Memberships 2026

Membership is a direct way to show support and intention to participate in making our community a bright-spot of hope and generosity for sharing and learning together. Fees help with annual expenses such as: bookkeeping software, insurance and costs connected to non-profit status. Annual membership in EartHand gives the member the ability to register for our sliding-scale Members Patch-Work Programming.Membership dues are not required to participate in the garden stewardship sessions. A limited number of both free and paid workshops are offered outside of the membership program.Please select the option for membership you are able to afford. (This holds no bearing on what sliding scale you choose in workshops).Membership includes:Inclusion in the EartHand '25 Membership Slack Channel and access to members list to help you find other makersAttend Members’ Open Studio time hosted weekly through the growing season.Access to the Members Event calendar and booking system for registration in sliding scale paid programs.a vote at the 2026 AGM (to be held in Feb '27)An invitation to step into community; bring your skills, curiosity and generosity Choose your informal learning Pods and workshops for the season upfront, payments due 30 days before program start. A confirmation email will follow your registration with links to class registration forms and a slack channel invitation.